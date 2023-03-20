The Browns and Dobbs agreed to terms on a one-year contract Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dobbs served as Cleveland's backup quarterback to Jacoby Brissett during Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension to begin last season. But the team cut Dobbs to make room on the roster for Watson in late November, and he eventually followed a stint on the Lions' practice squad with another on the Titans' active roster. With the latter, Dobbs started over rookie Malik Willis in Weeks 17 and 18, completing 40 of 68 passes (58.8 percent) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing eight times for 44 yards. Now that he's back with the Browns, he'll serve as the No. 2 QB behind Watson with Brissett having moved on to the Commanders in free agency.