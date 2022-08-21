Dobbs completed 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards and rushed four times for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Dobbs started and played the entire first half as well as Cleveland's opening series of the third quarter. He led the Browns to scores on each of his four drives, including a three-yard touchdown rush of his own during the first quarter. After a successful showing, Dobbs handed a 20-14 lead over to Josh Rosen, who subsequently completed just 7 of 20 passes for 88 yards. Based on that contrast, it's fair to say Dobbs outperformed Rosen, as the pair compete to serve as Jacoby Brissett's backup heading into the regular season, when fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games.