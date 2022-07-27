Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Dobbs has a leg up on Josh Rosen to be the team's third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

If Deshaun Watson is suspended prior to Week 1 as expected, that would make Dobbs the Browns' de facto number two option. That might make him worthy of stashing in uber-deep two-quarterback leagues, as Cleveland figures to be playing from behind often as long as Watson is out, and Dobbs does possess the tools to produce as a rusher if nothing else.