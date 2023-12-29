site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Active Thursday
Thornhill (calf) is active for Thursday's game against the Jets.
The starting free safety will return after missing three straight games. Thornhill has 50 tackles and a pass defensed in 10 appearances this season.
