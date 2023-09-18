Thornhill (calf) is active for Monday's matchup against the Steelers.

Thornhill missed the season opener due to a calf injury and was listed as questionable for Week 2. The 2019 second-round pick will be available to make his Browns debut Monday night, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll have right away. However, eventually, Thornhill should take over as a full-time starter.

