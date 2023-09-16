Thornhill (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Thornhill is in danger of missing his second straight game to start the season. If he is is ultimately unable to go, Rodney McLeod would presumably be in line to fill in at free safety.
