Thornhill said Monday that the Browns have informed him he will be released at the start of the new league year in March, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thornhill will be designated a post-June 1 cut, a move that will save Cleveland $3.2 million against the cap for 2025. The veteran safety has one year remaining on the three-year, $21 million contract he inked with the team back in 2023. Thornhill struggled with injuries during his Browns tenure, playing just 11 regular-season games in each of his two campaigns with the team. Down the stretch in 2024, Thornhill found himself splitting defensive reps relatively evenly with Ronnie Hickman.