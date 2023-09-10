Thornill (calf) is inactive Week 1 against the Bengals.
Thornhill was able to get through morning workouts Sunday, but the team decided his calf injury needed more time to heal. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Rodney McLeod will get the starting nod at free safety in Thornhill's stead.
More News
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Inks deal with Cleveland•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Career-high output in 2022•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Makes all-around impact Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: 10 stops in return•
-
Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Back at practice Wednesday•