The Browns agreed to terms with Thornhill on a three-year contract Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thornhill will sign with the Browns coming off his career-best campaign with the Chiefs in 2022, logging 71 tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions and a sack over 16 regular-season games. The specific dollar figures of his deal with Cleveland are still unknown, though it figures to be a fairly significant contract given his consistent production over the past four seasons with Kansas City. Thornhill figures to immediately step in as the Browns' starting free safety alongside Grant Delpit as the team also transitions to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this coming season.