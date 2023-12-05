Thornhill logged seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

The 2019 second-round pick tallied his fourth game of seven stops on the season in Week 13, and he tied Martin Emerson for the team's leading tackler. Thornhill has had a productive year in his first season with Cleveland, recording 50 total tackles and one pass deflection through 10 appearances. The 28-year-old and the Browns' defense will look to rebound against a Jaguars team that will likely be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) in Week 14.