Thornhill (calf) is listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill is looking to return from a three-game absence due to a calf injury. His limited participation Monday is a positive sign for his status ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, but his status will need to continue being monitored. Ronnie Hickman would presumably continue starting in Cleveland's secondary if Thornhill does not get the green light.