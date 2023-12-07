Thornhill (calf) did not participate at the Browns' practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill has played through his calf issue each of the last two weeks, even leading the team with seven tackles in Cleveland's 36-19 loss to the Rams, so his absence at practice to open the week isn't particularly concerning. The safety will look to return to the field at some point ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars at home.