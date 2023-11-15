Thornhill (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Thornhill was forced out of Sunday's win at Baltimore early with a calf injury, which is now holding him out of the Browns' first practice of the new week. He'll probably need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a shot to suit up in Week 11.
