Thornhill (calf) is listed as questionable for the Browns' wild-card game versus the Texans on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of Celveland.com reports.

Thornhill is in danger of missing his second consecutive game after sitting out the team's Week 18 loss to Cincinnati with a calf injury. The Browns are now at risk of being without both starting safeties for Saturday's matchup as Grant Delpit (groin) has already been ruled out, and if Thornhill ends up being unable to play Ronnie Hickman should start in his place.