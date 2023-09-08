Thornhill (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thornhill was limited Wednesday before missing practice Thursday, so he sounds truly questionable to be out there for Week 1. Rodney McLeod would be next up at safety alongside Grant Delpit if Thornhill can't play.
