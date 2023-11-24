Thornhill (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mark Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thornhill missed the team's Week 11 win over the Steelers, but he has a chance to return Sunday in Denver. Rookie Ronnie Hickman would likely see additional playing time at free safety again if Thornhill remains sidelined against the Broncos.
