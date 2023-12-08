Thornhill (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old safety was a full participant in Friday's practice, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his calf issue. Thornhill has appeared in 10 games in his first season with the Browns, logging 50 total tackles and one pass deflection.
