Thornhill (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Thornhill sustained a calf injury in Week 10 against the Browns and missed the following week against the Steelers. He was able to string together two consecutive limited practice sessions leading up to Sunday's game and will suit up for the contest. Thornhill has 37 tackles (27 solo) in eight games this season.