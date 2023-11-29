Thornhill (calf) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill was able to play through his calf issue in Sunday's loss at Denver, but he's now missing the Browns' first practice of the new week as he tends to the injury. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to play in Week 13 - and it would be surprising if he wasn't able to.