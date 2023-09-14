Thornhill (calf) did not practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill is being considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Virginia product was unable to play Week 1 against the Bengals; however, it sounds like he may be able to return to the practice field soon. Even if he does though, the fourth-year pro may still not be ready to suit up Monday against the Steelers.