Thornhill (calf) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill was absent from the Browns' Week 11 win over the Steelers and after sitting out Wednesday's practice, the Virginia product appears to be trending in the right direction, but he should still be considered questionable. His practice status for Friday could bring more clarity there on his chances of suiting up against the Broncos on Sunday.