Thornhill (calf) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Rams, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
As he did in Week 12, it seems like Thornhill will be able to play through the calf issue he's nursing in Week 13. He was not on a pitch count in the Browns' loss at Denver in their last contest, so it's reasonable to expect he'll play a full complement of snaps again Sunday.
