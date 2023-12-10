Thornhill sustained a calf injury during pregame activities and was ruled out shortly before Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill has dealt with a lingering calf issue throughtout the season and sidelined him for two contests, including the Week 11 win against Pittsburgh. While he's played every game over the last two games and carried no injury designation Sunday morning, it appears he aggravated the issue just before this 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, causing him to be ruled a last-minute scratch. Across 10 starts this season, the 28-year-old has recorded 50 tackles and one pass defended. With Thornhill out, rookie Ronnie Hickman will step up into a starting role Sunday.