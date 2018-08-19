Browns' Julian Allen: Waived with injury designation
Allen (abdomen) was waived/injured by the Browns on Saturday, Daryl Ruiter of 923thefan.com reports.
Allen and the Browns could reach an injury settlement agreement if the tight end clears waivers, while the team was able to sign fellow tight end Stephen Baggett after waiving Allen.
