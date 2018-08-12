Browns' Justin Currie: Back at practice
Currie (concussion) returned to practice Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Currie suffered a concussion nearly two weeks ago and was unable to suit up for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Giants. Currie -- who appeared in three games for the Browns in 2017 -- is battling for a roster spot.
