Currie (knee) was waived/injured by the Browns on Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Currie was forced out of the Browns final preseason game with an injury, which means he will presumably revert to their injured reserve should he clear waivers. He would then remain their for the rest of the season unless he and the team came to terms on an injury settlement.

