Currie (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Entering his third season, Currie has yet to play a regular season snap. He's currently vying for a special teams role, so a quick recovery is essential for a legitimate chance.

