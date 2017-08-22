Browns' Justin Currie: Kept out of practice with ankle issue
Currie (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Entering his third season, Currie has yet to play a regular season snap. He's currently vying for a special teams role, so a quick recovery is essential for a legitimate chance.
