Browns' Justin Currie: Promoted to Cleveland
The Browns promoted Currie from their practice squad Friday.
Currie, who previously appeared in one game for Cleveland earlier this season, will rejoin the team to provide added depth at safety with starter Jabrill Peppers (knee) doubtful to play Sunday against the Packers.
