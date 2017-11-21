Browns' Justin Currie: Reaches deal with Cleveland
Currie agreed to a contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.
Currie, who was cut by the Browns in August on an injury settlement, is now fully healthy after hurting his ankle in the preseason. He'll provide extra depth in the secondary with reserve safety Derron Smith (knee) banged up following the Week 11 loss to the Jaguars.
