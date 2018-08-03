Browns' Justin Currie: Sidelined with concussion
Currie was absent from Friday's practice due to a concussion, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It's unclear exactly when Currie suffered the concussion, but he will need to clear the league's protocol before he is able to return to the practice field.
More News
Browns' Justin Currie: Promoted to Cleveland•
Justin Currie: Waived by Cleveland•
Browns' Justin Currie: Reaches deal with Cleveland•
Justin Currie: Waived/injured by Browns•
Browns' Justin Currie: Kept out of practice with ankle issue•
Browns' Justin Currie: Exits exhibition with ankle injury•
