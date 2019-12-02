Play

McCray started at left tackle Sunday in place of the injured Greg Robinson (concussion).

It was a rough day for Cleveland's offensive line and McCray in particular. The Steelers racked up five sacks and two additional quarterback hits. Pittsburgh outside linebacker Bud Dupree was mostly lined up against McCray and led the Steelers with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories