Browns' Justin Vogel: Claimed by Cleveland
Vogel was claimed off waivers Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Vogel's rookie season with the Packers was solid, finishing the campaign averaging 44.4 yards per punt. However, Green Bay opted to select a punter in the draft, which ultimately led to Vogel's release this offseason. He'll now head to Cleveland after being claimed Monday and will have to battle Britton Colquitt for rights to the starting punter job.
