Browns' Juston Burris: Heads to free agency
Burris recorded 32 tackles, one sack, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2019.
Statistically speaking, 2019 was the best of Burris' four-year career. After spending four games in 2018 with the Browns and participating in their training camp, he was let go as part of the final roster cuts. He had a brief stay with the Raiders before Cleveland, desperate for secondary help, brought him back mid-September after Oakland released him. That institutional knowledge helped Burris, who had a career high in snaps. However, with a new regime taking over in 2020, his experience in the previous system does not give him any advantage. The 27-year-old Burris will become an unrestricted free agent in March.
