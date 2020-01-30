Burris recorded 32 tackles, one sack, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2019.

Statistically speaking, 2019 was the best of Burris' four-year career. After spending four games in 2018 with the Browns and participating in their training camp, he was let go as part of the final roster cuts. He had a brief stay with the Raiders before Cleveland, desperate for secondary help, brought him back mid-September after Oakland released him. That institutional knowledge helped Burris, who had a career high in snaps. However, with a new regime taking over in 2020, his experience in the previous system does not give him any advantage. The 27-year-old Burris will become an unrestricted free agent in March.