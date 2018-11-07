Burris signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Burris was released by the Jets in late October and landed briefly on the team's practice squad before the Browns swooped in to grab him. The third-year cornerback should serve on special teams in addition to providing depth at a position that just lost the services of E.J. Gaines (concussion) for the rest of 2018.