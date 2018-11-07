The Browns signed Burris to a contract Wednesday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

After being cut by the Jets in late October, Burris stuck around with the organization as a member of its practice squad before the Browns swooped in to grab him. The third-year player could be called upon to contribute on special teams and offer depth in the secondary after starting cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

