The Browns claimed Burris off waivers from the Raiders on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns had an open roster spot after placing David Njoku (wrist) on injured reserve, and they needed depth at safety since Damarious Randall (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams while Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) is questionable. Burris only has two days to prepare, however, so he'll likely stick to special teams for the time being.