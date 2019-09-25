Burris played all 66 defensive snaps and three more on special teams in Cleveland's loss to the Rams in Week 3. He finished with four tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.

Burris' fourth-quarter pick, the third interception of his career, set up the Browns for a potential game-tying drive. He was a free agent during the week leading up to Week 3 before the Browns, in desperate need of secondary help, snapped him up Friday. With the team's entire starting secondary sidelined, the Browns needed Burris for heavy playing time. He spent the second half of the 2018 season with Cleveland and was with them during he preseason, so Burris was familiar with their schemes.