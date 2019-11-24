Burris will start in place of Burnett (Achilles) in the team's Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Burnett suffered the injury in the team's Week 11 contest against the Steelers, leaving his starting role vacant for Burris. Though he's served as a reserve for much of the season, Burris has shown the ability to make an impact by picking off two passes and also recording a sack in eight games.