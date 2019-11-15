Browns' Juston Burris: Steps up big in win
Burris recorded five tackles (four solo), one sack, one defended pass, one interception and one forced fumble.
Burris was forced to slot into the starting lineup Thursday, with Morgan Burnett ruled out due to an Achilles injury and Damarious Randall having been ejected for an illegal hit. The 2016 fourth-round pick proved explosive in his opportunity, notching an strip-sack just prior to the end of the first half and a fourth quarter interception that cut any chances of a Steelers comeback short. Given the situations surrounding Cleveland's usual starters, it's looking likely that Burris will play an expanded role once again Week 12.
