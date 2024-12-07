Cleveland signed Toney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Toney had been elevated from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster twice this season, with his latest outing taking place in Week 13 against the Broncos when he turned his lone carry into three yards. Toney gives the Browns much needed depth at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Steelers as Cedric Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) is listed as questionable.