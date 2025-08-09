Davis caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers. He also lost two yards on his only carry and added 31 return yards.

An undrafted free agent back in 2022, Davis made his NFL debut last season in Week 18 with the Browns and made a positive impression on special teams with 107 return yards. The 26-year-old did more than that Friday, rising to the occasion as a red-zone target for Shedeur Sanders and hauling in TDs of seven and 12 yards in the second quarter. Davis is still likely on the outside looking in for a Week 1 roster spot, especially with DeAndre Carter on the squad, but if he keeps stacking strong performances, he could make the veteran return man expendable.