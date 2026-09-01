The Browns placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday due to a quadriceps injury.

Davis sustained the injury during a training camp practice in late July, forcing him to miss all three of the Browns' preseason games. By opening the regular season on IR, the fifth-year defensive tackle will be required to miss at least four games, so Week 5 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11 is the earliest the Davis can see the field. Adin Huntington and Mike Hall will serve as the Browns' rotational options at defensive tackle behind starters Mason Graham and Maliek Collins for as long as Davis is sidelined.