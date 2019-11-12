Hunt played 38 snaps (54 percent) in Sunday's win over Buffalo, lining up nearly a third of the time (12 snaps) as something other than halfback, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns showed a lot of two-back looks, but they also had Hunt out wide at times. The third-year back had the third-most targets with nine, behind only Odell Beckham (12) and Jarvis Landry (nine), in his season debut. How the Browns planned to incorporate Hunt into the existing offense after serving an eight-game suspension became clearer Sunday. It looks like he may be the de facto third wideout over the final two months of the season, ahead of Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway.