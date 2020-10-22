Hunt (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
There's no reason to think that Hunt's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is in any danger, though Friday's final injury report of the week will reveal whether he approaches that contest listed as questionable or free from a Week 7 injury designation.
