Browns' Kareem Hunt: Avoids charges
Hunt won't be charged with marijuana possession following a Jan. 21 traffic stop, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hunt will escape the situation with nothing more than a speeding ticket, but the potential exists for the NFL to mete out punishment due to his checkered history away from the field. As for his future with the Browns, he's expected to receive a restricted free-agent tender from the team before the start of the new league year on March 18. Placing an original-round tender on Hunt likely would be enough to stave off overtures from other organizations for the 2017 third-round pick, who racked up 464 yards from scrimmage and three TDs on 80 touches in eight games last season.
