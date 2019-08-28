Browns' Kareem Hunt: Away from team during suspension
The Browns' petition to permit Hunt to remain with the team during his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy was denied by the league, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunt, whose suspension takes effect Aug. 31, is eligible to participate in the Browns' preseason finale Thursday versus the Lions, after which the running back won't be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 10 against the Bills. Nick Chubb currently sits atop Cleveland's backfield depth chart, with Dontrell Hilliard slated to work in a change-of-pace role out of the gate.
