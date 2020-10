Hunt (groin) is participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt has missed two straight practices due to a groin strain, but it looks like he'll be listed as at least a 'limited' participant on Friday's final injury report. If the 25-year-old were to have his touches restricted in Dallas on Sunday, or even sit out the contest entirely, Nick Chubb would stand to see a notable uptick in his already sizeable workload.