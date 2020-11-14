With Nick Chubb (knee) activated off injured reserve Saturday, Hunt will likely go back to splitting work at running back.

Considering Hunt averaged 5.5 yards-per-carry in the four games Chubb was active compared to 3.9 as the starter, this might actually be good news for Hunt's fantasy prospects. Expect to see the 25-year-old return to his primary focus as a pass catcher out of the backfield while mixing in a handful of carries in competitive games. Hunt never played more than 49 percent of the team's offensive snaps with Chubb healthy and it's likely fair to expect a similar usage for future weeks.