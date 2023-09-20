Hunt and the Browns agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.

Hunt's contract is worth up to $4 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports that Jerome Ford will remain Cleveland's top running back in the wake of Nick Chubb (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, Hunt's familiarity with coach Kevin Stefanski's scheme means his chances of competing for the top role can't be discounted. Last season, Hunt worked in a complementary role behind Chubb, suiting up for all 17 games with the Browns and recording 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns, plus 35 receptions for 210 yards and another score.