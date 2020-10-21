Hunt was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a ribs injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hunt put forth a 'LP/LP/FP' practice slate last week while dealing with a thigh injury before being fully cleared to suit up against the Steelers, so he could be set to practice in a similar capacity leading up to Sunday's contest in Cincinnati. As long as Hunt manages to resume practicing in full at some point before facing the Bengals, he'll once again be in line to serve as the Browns' clear top running back.